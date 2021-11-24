Hixon Zuercher LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $406.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.36 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $136.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

