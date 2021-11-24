Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.4% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,915.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,849.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,666.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.