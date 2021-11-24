HoDooi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.02 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HoDooi has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00068338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00071094 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,186.95 or 0.07393075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00086441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,443.53 or 0.99664675 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

