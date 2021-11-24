Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,709,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $216.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

