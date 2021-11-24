Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.83.

TWNK opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 48,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 139,870 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

