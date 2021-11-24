Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,418,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,942,000 after acquiring an additional 314,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,695,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,914,000 after buying an additional 231,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,153,000 after buying an additional 908,442 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,370,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,248,000 after buying an additional 441,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 31.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,374,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,210,000 after buying an additional 571,972 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMHC. TheStreet upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $39,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HMHC stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.28. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

