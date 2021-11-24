Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Purchases £148 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) insider Paul Hayes purchased 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 925 ($12.09) per share, with a total value of £148 ($193.36).

LON HWDN opened at GBX 903 ($11.80) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 913.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 881.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 607.60 ($7.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 985.80 ($12.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWDN. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 929.50 ($12.14).

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

