HSBC Initiates Coverage on GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)

Stock analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $63.50 price target on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GFS. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.03.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $63.78 on Monday. GlobalFoundries has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

