Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Mark R. Vondrasek Sells 849 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of H opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.95. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $94.92.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $1,831,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,953,000 after purchasing an additional 117,661 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on H. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.