Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.69

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 54396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

HYLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyliion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyliion news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 925,000 shares of company stock worth $7,556,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 17.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the first quarter valued at about $551,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 11.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 249.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 198,722 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 65.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the period. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

