HyperAlloy Market Cap Reaches $58,696.55 (ALLOY)

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. HyperAlloy has a market cap of $58,696.55 and $96.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperAlloy coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HyperAlloy has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperAlloy alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00073377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00088822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.70 or 0.07538439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,723.08 or 1.00148345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HyperAlloy Coin Profile

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

HyperAlloy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperAlloy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperAlloy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperAlloy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperAlloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperAlloy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.