HyperAlloy Reaches Market Capitalization of $59,919.06 (ALLOY)

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded down 40.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last seven days, HyperAlloy has traded down 37% against the US dollar. One HyperAlloy coin can now be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperAlloy has a total market capitalization of $59,919.06 and approximately $98.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperAlloy alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00067755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00073082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00088428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.20 or 0.07426146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,124.15 or 1.00516533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HyperAlloy Coin Profile

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

HyperAlloy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperAlloy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperAlloy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperAlloy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperAlloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperAlloy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.