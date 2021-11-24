iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Pierre Miron Acquires 1,400 Shares

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Pierre Miron bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$71.50 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at C$243,100.

IAG stock opened at C$72.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.60. The stock has a market cap of C$7.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$53.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iA Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.39.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

