IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.57

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.57 and traded as high as C$4.07. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$4.06, with a volume of 1,235,325 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 580.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.57.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

