Ian Bickley Purchases 20,000 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BRLT opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

