Ian Bickley Purchases 20,000 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of BRLT opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $20.39.
Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brilliant Earth Group
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.