iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000.

NYSEARCA IBDN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.22. 132,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,812. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $25.62.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.