Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 79.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Ideanomics stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $699.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of -0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. Ideanomics has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of Ideanomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 28,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 56,715 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.