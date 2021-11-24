Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Down to $1.81

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.81, but opened at $1.76. Ideanomics shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 20,290 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $699.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of -0.42.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 79.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Ideanomics by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ideanomics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.