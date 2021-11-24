IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 16.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 32,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.2% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $119.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.32.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

