IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Argus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $169.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.32. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.02 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

