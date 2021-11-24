IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,528,000 after buying an additional 72,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,216,000 after purchasing an additional 210,477 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,357,000 after purchasing an additional 279,310 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,449,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,833,000 after buying an additional 58,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,365,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,796,000 after acquiring an additional 54,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average is $62.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,431.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,052 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

