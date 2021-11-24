IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 77 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 91.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 42.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK opened at $229.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,798 shares of company stock worth $33,751,516. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

