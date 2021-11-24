IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 99.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

NYSE VLO opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.56, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

