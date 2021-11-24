IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 73,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:SMMV opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $31.04.

