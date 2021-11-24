IFP Advisors Inc Has $211,000 Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Meredith were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meredith by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meredith by 18.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Meredith by 14.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Meredith by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

MDP opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. Meredith Co. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.96.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Meredith had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

