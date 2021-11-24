IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 80.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 128.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DFS opened at $119.37 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.37 and a 200 day moving average of $122.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

