Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Trading 7.1% Higher

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)’s share price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.95. 1,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 146,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

