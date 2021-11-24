Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.12. Infinite Group shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 6,811 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.

About Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI)

Infinite Group, Inc is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response.

