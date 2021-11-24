InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Christopher R. Sansone Sells 80,000 Shares

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,418,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.81. 48,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $367.76 million, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.98. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $23.26.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. Research analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in InfuSystem by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 422.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.