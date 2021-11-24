Insider Buying: Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) Insider Buys 175,000 Shares of Stock

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) insider Tom Libassi acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £280,000 ($365,821.79).

Tom Libassi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Helios Underwriting alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Tom Libassi acquired 10,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

On Friday, November 5th, Tom Libassi acquired 12,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

On Friday, October 15th, Tom Libassi purchased 150,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £217,500 ($284,165.14).

Helios Underwriting stock opened at GBX 160 ($2.09) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33. Helios Underwriting Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 119 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.55.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.