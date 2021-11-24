Insider Buying: Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG) Director Acquires C$157,500.00 in Stock

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG) Director Peter Tallman acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,500.00.
Klondike Gold stock opened at C$0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.90 million and a P/E ratio of -19.00. Klondike Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.
About Klondike Gold
