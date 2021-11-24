Insider Buying: Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG) Director Acquires C$157,500.00 in Stock

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG) Director Peter Tallman acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,500.00.

Klondike Gold stock opened at C$0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.90 million and a P/E ratio of -19.00. Klondike Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Get Klondike Gold alerts:

About Klondike Gold

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.