Insider Buying: Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) Insider Acquires 99,471 Shares of Stock

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) insider Stephen Charles Diggle bought 99,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £41,777.82 ($54,582.99).

Shares of OBD opened at GBX 42 ($0.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 53.68. Oxford BioDynamics Plc has a one year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 7.77. The stock has a market cap of £42.15 million and a P/E ratio of -7.24.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

