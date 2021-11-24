Insider Buying: West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick J. Donovan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,500 shares of West Bancorporation stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00.

West Bancorporation stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,711. The stock has a market cap of $555.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.01. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

