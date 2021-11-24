Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.31, for a total value of $2,644,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $2,073,450.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, David M. Obstler sold 1,704 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $232,323.36.

Shares of DDOG traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $180.30. The stock had a trading volume of 124,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,287.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.07. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Datadog by 13.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 60.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after buying an additional 69,768 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 106.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 97.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 172.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

