Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Sells 12,241 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) insider Keith Yandell sold 12,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $2,458,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.93. 4,191,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,607. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.02. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.23.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DoorDash by 46.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DoorDash by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after buying an additional 1,218,681 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 4.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,546,000 after buying an additional 401,135 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 24.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after buying an additional 1,626,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 11.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,370,000 after buying an additional 736,606 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. KGI Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.