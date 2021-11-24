Insider Selling: eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Sells 26,183 Shares of Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Jonathan D. Root sold 26,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $205,798.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EFTR opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.64. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. On average, analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,027,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

