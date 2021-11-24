Insider Selling: New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.86. 1,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,990. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 210.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1,899.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 82,909 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 5.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 106.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

