Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Get Insmed alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.71.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. Insmed has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Brennan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 675.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.