Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/3/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $238.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $300.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $260.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

10/22/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

10/6/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $263.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

NYSE INSP traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.92 and a beta of 1.61. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.18 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.05.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,696,000 after purchasing an additional 42,232 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 60.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

