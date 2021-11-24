Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/3/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $238.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $300.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $260.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “
- 10/22/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.
- 10/6/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $263.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “
NYSE INSP traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.92 and a beta of 1.61. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.18 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.05.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.
