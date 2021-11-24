Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $248 million-$252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.59 million.Intapp also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of INTA stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. 846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,228. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.68. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist increased their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth approximately $659,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 1,573.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.