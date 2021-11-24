IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Jonathan Gunby Buys 25 Shares

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) insider Jonathan Gunby purchased 25 shares of IntegraFin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 599 ($7.83) per share, with a total value of £149.75 ($195.65).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Jonathan Gunby purchased 26 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 575 ($7.51) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($195.32).

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jonathan Gunby acquired 28 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 530 ($6.92) per share, with a total value of £148.40 ($193.89).

LON IHP opened at GBX 596.50 ($7.79) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 41.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 554.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 545.74. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 468 ($6.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 610.50 ($7.98).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IHP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

