Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,231 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.8% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after acquiring an additional 290,090 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after acquiring an additional 709,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.19. 464,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,306,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average is $54.09. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

