Intelsat (INTEQ) and The Competition Critical Analysis

Intelsat (OTCMKTS: INTEQ) is one of 37 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Intelsat to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Intelsat has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelsat’s peers have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intelsat and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Intelsat Competitors 212 638 720 33 2.36

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 18.72%. Given Intelsat’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intelsat has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intelsat and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat $1.91 billion -$911.66 million -0.01 Intelsat Competitors $3.72 billion $380.23 million 3.22

Intelsat’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Intelsat. Intelsat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Intelsat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Intelsat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intelsat and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat -36.87% N/A -4.55% Intelsat Competitors -71.97% -77.88% -13.61%

Summary

Intelsat peers beat Intelsat on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The company also provides commercial satellite capacity to the U.S. government and other select military organizations and their contractors. Intelsat was founded on August 20, 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

