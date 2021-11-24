Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.95 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.800-$2.850 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.50.

IPAR stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.81. 609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,417. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average is $76.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $96.73.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $94,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $56,588.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,757 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,665. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inter Parfums stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

