Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) PT Raised to C$60.00 at Raymond James

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

IFSPF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interfor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Shares of IFSPF stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,585. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. Interfor has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

