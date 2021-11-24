Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$43.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC downgraded shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th.

IFP stock traded up C$1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.97. 405,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$19.05 and a 52-week high of C$38.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2.47.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,570.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,583.74. Also, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,358.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,770 shares in the company, valued at C$1,604,935.70.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

