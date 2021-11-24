International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

International Land Alliance stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. International Land Alliance has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01.

Get International Land Alliance alerts:

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for International Land Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Land Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.