Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 5,640 ($73.69) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITRK. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,363 ($70.07).

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 5,160 ($67.42) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,136.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,219.11. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,724 ($61.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,306 ($82.39).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

