Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $42.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 27,559 shares.The stock last traded at $13.20 and had previously closed at $13.22.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Inventiva S.A. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

