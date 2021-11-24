Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Get Inventiva alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

IVA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,214. Inventiva has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Inventiva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Inventiva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Inventiva by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Inventiva by 408.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 437,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Inventiva by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after buying an additional 257,034 shares in the last quarter.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inventiva (IVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.